Multiple 911 calls lead Jacksonville police to find man killed by gunfire

Jacksonville, Texas police car
Jacksonville, Texas police car(Jacksonville Police Department on Facebook)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The Jacksonville Police Department says they received numerous calls about gunshots in the area of Wilkens and Border streets on Tuesday just before 5 p.m.

Police went to the scene, as did Jacksonville Fire Department and EMS, and they found a man who had been killed by gunfire. He has been identified by police, but they are not yet releasing his identity to the public due to the nature of the crime, they say.

The Texas Rangers and Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigative Unit are assisting police with the investigation. Police say they are working diligently with those agencies to identify and arrest the shooter.

If anyone has information about the shooting, they are urged to call the police department at 903-586-2546.

