Pottsboro man arrested after leading officers on wild pursuit
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Pottsboro man was arrested Wednesday morning after leading law enforcement on a multi-city chase.
The Texas Department of Public Safety said at 10:23 a.m. a trooper stopped 37-year old Donald Johnson for a traffic violation, but Johnson refused to stop and a pursuit began.
DPS said during the pursuit, Johnson attempted to hit a patrol vehicle, as well as a Pottsboro Police Department patrol vehicle.
The pursuit ended at 10:48 a.m. after Johnson drove across spike strips at the gate to the Paradise Cove Campground.
Johnson ran into the woods, but a Grayson County Sheriff’s Office K9 tracked him down.
Johnson was charged and booked into the Grayson County jail.
Johnson’s charges are as follows:
- Parole violation - felon in possession of a firearm
- Parole violation - possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (x2)
- Evading arrest with vehicle
- Reckless driving
- Driving with license invalid with previous conviction without financial responsibility
DPS said this is an ongoing investigation.
