Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Pottsboro man arrested after leading officers on wild pursuit

A Pottsboro man was arrested Wednesday morning after leading law enforcement on a multi-city...
A Pottsboro man was arrested Wednesday morning after leading law enforcement on a multi-city chase.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Pottsboro man was arrested Wednesday morning after leading law enforcement on a multi-city chase.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said at 10:23 a.m. a trooper stopped 37-year old Donald Johnson for a traffic violation, but Johnson refused to stop and a pursuit began.

DPS said during the pursuit, Johnson attempted to hit a patrol vehicle, as well as a Pottsboro Police Department patrol vehicle.

The pursuit ended at 10:48 a.m. after Johnson drove across spike strips at the gate to the Paradise Cove Campground.

Johnson ran into the woods, but a Grayson County Sheriff’s Office K9 tracked him down.

Johnson was charged and booked into the Grayson County jail.

Johnson’s charges are as follows:

  • Parole violation - felon in possession of a firearm
  • Parole violation - possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver
  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (x2)
  • Evading arrest with vehicle
  • Reckless driving
  • Driving with license invalid with previous conviction without financial responsibility

DPS said this is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Rodriguez
Lufkin man who killed couple pleads to life in prison
UPDATE: Car wreck in Angelina cleared, roads re-opened
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
Jacksonville, Texas police car
Multiple 911 calls lead Jacksonville police to find man killed by gunfire
DPS investigating multi-vehicle crash that killed 3 in Lufkin

Latest News

One item people were most after was in scarce supply: faucet covers.
WebXtra: East Texas hardware stores selling out of cold weather supplies
One item people were most after was in scarce supply: faucet covers.
WebXtra: East Texas hardware stores selling out of cold weather supplies
Boil water notice rescinded for San Augustine
Tyler Fire Chief sends customized ‘Ben Franklin’ style fire helmet to Polish counterpart
Suspect in fatal Jacksonville shooting turns himself in