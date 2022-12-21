Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tatum student athletes have honorary signing day

National Signing Day is Wednesday, but Tuesday four of Tatum’s student athletes signed in a ceremony.
By Michael Coleman
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TATUM, Texas (KLTV) - National Signing Day is Wednesday, but Tuesday four of Tatum’s student athletes signed in a ceremony.

Kerrigan Biggs is a volleyball player and likes her choice of University of Arkansas Monticello.

“Very excited. I’m just overjoyed. I have no words right now. I’m proud of myself, you know, I’m happy to have the opportunity to play at the next level,” Biggs said.

Two baseball players signed, as well. Truitt Anthony goes to Bossier Parrish Community College, while teammate Landon Estrada is headed to Central Baptist University.

“It’ll be a little different, a little more competition. I am a little more fighting for your spot.”

When you think about what you learned here and what made you a better ball player to go to the next level?

“Coach Russell, a very good coach,” he said. “He helps you find out what you can bring to the team instead of making it about yourself.”

“Oh, I’m really excited the big opportunity I hope not to take for granted. When you I think about the work that got you here, now you gonna do the same kind of work.”

Like you did before to stay where you’re at.

“Well, I hope to do more so I can get to the next level. That’s the plan keep working hard.”

And bound for warmer climate in the winter months is CJ Fite, Jr. His ceremonial signing is designated for Arizona State.  He’s an early graduate and reports to ASU in January. It’s a new coaching staff, one he is confident about.

“It’s been rough I was going in thinking, I was done with the recruiting process, and it became stressful all over again. When I had de-commit, nobody had a spot for me trying to find a new home. Luckily Arizona State said they still wanted me.”

And his mother is proud.

“I’m very proud. I’m more proud that he just an amazing young man. I’m glad that he’s getting to live out his dream, but it makes me so my heart proud to know the young Christian leader that he is.”

Tatum’s finest are headed to new surroundings, but won’t forget about the old one,

