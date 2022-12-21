Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
US Education Department investigates removal of LGBTQ books in Granbury

(Cordell Wright)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GRANBURY, Texas (AP) - The U.S. Department of Education is investigating the removal of LGBTQ-themed books from the library of the Granbury, Texas, school district.

A department spokesperson said the investigation is related to Title IX prohibitions against discriminating on the basis of sex, gender and sexual orientation, according to a report by NBC News, ProPublica and the Texas Tribune.

The investigation follows a complaint by the American Civil Liberties Union and appears to be the first based on a nationwide movement to ban school library books dealing with sexuality and gender.

The Education Department and Granbury school Superintendent Jeremy Glenn did not immediately return messages to The Associated Press for comment.

