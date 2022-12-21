Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon, and after a frosty morning, temperatures this afternoon will be in the low 50s. Today will be our last “nice” day before the strong cold front arrives tomorrow, also our last day to prepare. Tonight, we’ll see a mix of clear skies and some clouds. Temperatures overnight will drop into the low 40s, where we’ll start on Thursday morning. Likely nothing noteworthy about the morning for many of us, but the cold front will be quickly approaching East Texas by the late morning and early afternoon hours tomorrow.

Temperatures Thursday morning will warm into the upper 40s and low 50s, but quickly drop into the afternoon as the cold front moves through the area. Our highs for the day will be recorded early in the day, with afternoon temperatures likely in the 30s for most. With the passage of the front, there will be a low chance for rain/winter mix/snow flurries, but little to no accumulation is expected - and travel impacts look minimal. Behind the front, northwest winds 20-30 mph, gusting to 40 mph or higher.

Expect the front to move through Tyler/Longview around noon, and Lufkin/Nacogdoches during the mid-afternoon. Temperatures by Thursday evening will be in the 20s, dropping into the teens and single digits by Friday morning. With the cool temperatures and blustery wind, the wind chill/feels like temperatures will be in the single digits and below zero for most of the area Friday morning. We’ll stay below freezing all day Friday, with highs in the 20s, and then some lucky folks will see highs around and above freezing on Saturday/Christmas Eve. It will not be until Sunday/Christmas Day that many of us warm to be above freezing for a significant amount of time.

Please, now is the time to prepare for this cold blast. Remember the 4 Ps; people, pets, pipes, and plants when you are preparing. As we’ve said already, this will not be a repeat of February 2021, but this will still be a serious, dangerous situation because of the cold. Stay safe and warm this week.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.