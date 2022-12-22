Boil water notice rescinded for San Augustine

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - San Augustine Rural Water reports the necessary corrective actions were taken and the boil water notice has been lifted.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required laboratory test results indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of December 22, 2022.

