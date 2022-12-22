Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Boil water notice rescinded for San Augustine

(Pexels.com)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - San Augustine Rural Water reports the necessary corrective actions were taken and the boil water notice has been lifted.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required laboratory test results indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of December 22, 2022.

Previous: Line break leads to boil water notice for some San Augustine Rural Water System customers

