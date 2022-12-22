Going into the deep freeze as arctic air greets the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The Polar Express has found its way into deep east Texas today, offering us whipping winds and plummeting temperatures.

Due to the frigid air spilling into the Piney Woods, we have First Alert Weather Days in place from now through early Saturday afternoon.

Gusty, northwest winds of 25 to 40 mph will aid in the precipitous drop in temperatures in the hours still to come tonight.

This also coincides with a Hard Freeze Warning and Wind Chill Warning that is in effect for all of our region since we will go into the deep freeze tonight.

Now that we are below freezing, we will not climb above the 32-degree mark until sometime Saturday afternoon. That means most of us will spend 42-45 consecutive hours in the deep freeze before we can get above that mark for a brief time on Christmas Eve.

Morning lows will be in the low teens on Friday and middle teens Saturday mornings with highs on Friday only reaching the upper 20′s under a cold sunshine.

In addition to these frigid temperatures, wind chill values will be sub-zero on Friday morning and not get out of the teens on Friday afternoon. This means you and your kids need to dress in layers if you plan on spending anytime outdoors late this week.

Saturday’s sun-filled skies and lighter winds will allow highs to climb into the middle 30′s, which is still cold, but at least we will spend a few hours above the freezing mark on Christmas Eve.

Christmas morning will start with a hard freeze and wake-up temperatures in the lower 20′s before we rebound nicely to have highs in the middle 40′s by Sunday afternoon under blue skies and ample sunshine.

In the days that follow Christmas, we will undergo a gradual warming trend as the cold air starts to retreat back to the north and east. It will still be light jacket weather, but at least we will be able to thaw out and get out of the deep freeze with highs climbing into the middle 50′s and eventually the 60′s by the middle of next week as southerly winds return to our part of the state.

