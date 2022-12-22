Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gun Barrel City issues ice warning for highway bridges

Bridge may be icy sign
Bridge may be icy sign(Gun Barrel City)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KLTV) - Officials are asking drivers to be extra cautious as an arctic blast pushes into East Texas. Roads and bridges may ice, increasing risk.

Please avoid crossing local bridges at this time as they are becoming icy, Gun Barrel City announced in a social media post. Specifically, they said the warning is for the bridge on TX-334 from Gun Barrel City to Seven Points.

Gun Barrel City police have said TX-334 is closed at Tom Finley Park due to multiple collisions, including a police vehicle hit and ice on the roadway.

Please plan ahead to use alternate routes if at all possible.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

