Nacogdoches Dragon D’Marea Weaver is off to Sam Houston

Signing Day Sports
Signing Day Sports
By Mark Bownds
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Sam Houston State Bearcats have added a new East Texas player to the roster. Nacogdoches Dragon D’Marea Weaver signed his letter Wednesday in night making it official.

He said, “man feels great.”

“I got my family with me friends, family, friends, coaches. It feels really good to take a next step to the next level. To take on complex, bigger, better things.”

What would you say to all of the coaches out there that have helped you prepare to this point in your athletic career?

“I think in my life, mostly every day, they helped me on the journey, the first day, first time, the first time I ever practiced a game, it was like, we’ve got to work what you want for. Don’t work for what you want and you’re not going to receive it. So that stuck with me my whole life.”

What was it that about Sam Houston that made you make this decision?

“Mostly, mostly because I feel like a family there. My first trip up there last month they introduced me to all my teammates. You know, it was like, come join us come join the squad. We’re like a family down here. So I feel like it’s all four years down at Sam Houston and still be like, you know, connected to them.”

