Pharmacies see more sickness leading to increased demand for cold meds, pain relievers

Increase demand for cold medicine, pharmacies take action
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The rise in respiratory viruses this season is creating an increased demand for fever relievers and over-the-counter medications.

“This has been a crazy year for respiratory illnesses,” said The Medicine Shoppe pharmacy manager, Shelly Coleman. She said that it’s something she has never seen before.

“One is on backorder, then they use all of the next medication that they decide to use and then it becomes on backorder and it’s just kind of a snowfall effect,” Coleman said.

She says the pharmacy is not applying a limit for purchase but Colemans’s advice is for people to make a few calls to make sure your local pharmacy has what you need.

Meanwhile, national pharmacies including CVS and Walgreens released statements saying they are limiting the amount on children’s over-the-counter medicine in efforts to avoid shortages.

Pulmonologist, Dr. Loyd Whitley at Nacogdoches Medical Center says it’s not just all flu or RSV they see coming in.

“There are other viruses out there that will cause the same cold symptoms, but we’re seeing just tremendous numbers of sick people in the emergency room.”

Whitley says if you test negative for the flu, doing things to relieve your symptoms is the way to go..

“Go home, rest, plenty of fluids. If you have fever, you can take Tylenol or ibuprofen,” he said.

Brookshire Brothers Pharmacy gave us a statement saying they expect continued supply chain constraints but they do not apply a limit on quantities for over the counter medicine purchases.

