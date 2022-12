WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Sheppard Air Force Base airman was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, on a charge of indecency with a child.

21-year-old Logan Perry Affeldt was arrested for the charge, which stemmed from a warrant out of Fort Bend County.

Affeldt is being held at the Wichita County Jail without a bond.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.