SFA gardeners scramble to protect plants as they brace for cold front

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - There’s a lot of things the gardeners at SFA Gardens can control but the weather isn’t one of them.

Now they’re scrambling to get thousands of plants safe.

“We work with the weather, so when it’s extra hot we work with the hotness and when it’s extra cold we make due,” Jordan Cunningham, the Greenhouse Manager at SFA Gardens said.

As the gardens prepare for the freezing temps, Gage Welton, a freshman at SFA and forestry major, prepares for his next battle with the weather. “Went through the really hot now I’m going through the really cold,” Welton said.

During the winter storms in 2021, the gardens lost over $40,000 worth of plants as thousands of them died from the cold according to Cunningham. “During the snowpocalypse we experienced we moved a lot of our plants indoors,” Cunningham said. “Then the power cut off and we lost our heaters.” She says that 60 percent of their plants succumbed to the weather during that freeze, and with snow in the forecast they’re actually more worried since it gives a natural protection to the plants.

So they’re doing what they can according to Welton. “If I don’t move them into the greenhouse it’s all going to die,” he said.

And with many of the plants being one of a kind genetics or rare plants from the wild, they want to avoid more plants dying like they did last year.

But Cunningham says the extreme weather can have a silver lining. “The cool thing about the traumatic seasons, when you have a really bad drought, that’s kinda what helped our fall color be so amazing,” Cunningham said.

And these cooler temps will have the same effect on our Spring.

“We’re fixin to have cold temperatures,” Cunningham said. “The things that survive will be more beautiful in the spring. A cooler winter means more flowers in the spring.”

