Suspect in fatal Jacksonville shooting turns himself in

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The suspect in a fatal shooting in Jacksonville has turned himself in to police.

According to the Jacksonville Police Department, Terasian Baker was arrested last night in Jacksonville when he turned himself in to authorities.

He was transported to the Cherokee County jail and booked without incident. His bond is set at $1 million dollars.

The shooting happened on Tuesday in the area of Wilkens and Border just before 5 p.m. Police found a man, now identified as Anthony L. Miner, 22, of Tyler, had been killed by gunfire.

