Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: First alert weather days remain in effect from today through Saturday as Wind Chill Advisories and Hard Freeze Warnings are in effect for much of the area. A very strong arctic cold front will move through East Texas today. Temperatures ahead of the front will range from the 40s to the 50s but will plummet once the front passes through your location. Temperatures for many will likely sit in the teens by 8 PM and will drop further overnight. Morning lows for Friday will range from the low teens with a few areas potentially waking up in the single digits. In addition to the cold, blustery northerly wind could gust up to 35 to 40 mph, leading to subzero wind chill values early on Friday. All of East Texas Will remain below freezing Friday as highs only warm into the 20s. Temperatures will once again fall into the teens Saturday morning before warming into the lower to middle 30s in the afternoon, marking a few hours above freezing before we see another hard freeze on Christmas morning. Finally, most of the area will warm into the 40s Christmas Day, which will allow us to thaw out. We will drop below freezing again Monday morning, although our warming trend will continue into next week, placing highs back into the 50s on Tuesday and then 60s on Wednesday. It is important to remember that this will NOT be a repeat of Feb 2021 as we will not see any significant accumulating snowfall with this event. A few scattered showers could briefly transition over to sleet/wintry mix, although due to limited moisture in our atmosphere this should not be a widespread occurrence. It would still be a good idea to drive carefully over bridges and overrides as some icy slick spots could still form.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.