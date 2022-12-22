Timpson’s Terry Bussey named 2022 Mr. Texas Football

TIMPSON, Texas (KLTV) - Timpson quarterback Terry Bussey has been chosen as the recipient for the 2022 Mr. Texas Football High School Player of the year.

He is the first junior to receive the award since Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray won the award when he played for Allen High School.

According to Dave Campbell Texas Football, the award annually recognizes the most outstanding high school football player in the state of Texas. Bussey will be honored on the field at the TaxAct Texas Bowl on Wednesday, December 28, at NRG Stadium in Houston, where the Texas Tech Red Raiders will face the Ole Miss Rebels.

