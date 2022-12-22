Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives captured in New Mexico and San Antonio

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests.

Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Juan Favela,64, was arrested in New Mexico, and Izeal Sullivan,37, was arrested in San Antonio.

Favela was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and Texas Department of Public Safety Special Agents on Dec. 13.

Favela had been wanted since May 2022, when the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants for his arrest for eight counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and eight counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact.

Sullivan who is affiliated with the Crips gang, was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force on Dec. 14.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Bexar County District Attorney’s Office and Immigration Customs and Enforcement assisted in the multi-agency fugitive investigation.

In 2008, Sullivan was convicted of burglary of a habitation and theft and subsequently sentenced to 18 years of confinement. In 2017, he was convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm and received a six-year sentence.

Sullivan was released on parole in March 2020.

Sullivan had been wanted since August 2021, when the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a parole violation warrant for his arrest.

In February 2022, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants for his arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault of a family/household member by choking.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

