Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Tree trimmer dies after falling from tree, officials say

First responders were called to the scene around 8:30 a.m. in Smith County, Texas, about 100...
First responders were called to the scene around 8:30 a.m. in Smith County, Texas, about 100 miles east of Dallas.((Source: KLTV))
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) – A tree trimmer in Texas died Thursday morning after he fell out of a tree, officials said.

First responders were called to the scene around 8:30 a.m. in Smith County, about 100 miles east of Dallas.

Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said EMS pronounced the worker dead on the scene.

The man’s identity has not yet been released. Officials are still investigating the fall, Christian said.

Copyright 2022 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Rodriguez
Lufkin man who killed couple pleads to life in prison
UPDATE: Car wreck in Angelina cleared, roads re-opened
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
Jacksonville, Texas police car
Multiple 911 calls lead Jacksonville police to find man killed by gunfire
DPS investigating multi-vehicle crash that killed 3 in Lufkin

Latest News

Sam Bankman-Fried, center, is shown handcuffed at the airport in Nassau, Bahamas, before he...
FTX founder Bankman-Fried allowed $250M bond, house arrest
One item people were most after was in scarce supply: faucet covers.
WebXtra: East Texas hardware stores selling out of cold weather supplies
One item people were most after was in scarce supply: faucet covers.
WebXtra: East Texas hardware stores selling out of cold weather supplies
At issue is a proposed amendment seeking to extend pandemic-era restrictions on asylum seekers...
Senate passes $1.7 trillion bill to fund gov’t, aid Ukraine
The winter storm brings heavy snow fall and hazardous driving conditions.
Snow, wind and frigid temperatures disrupt holiday travelers