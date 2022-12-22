Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Two Texans granted clemency ahead of the holiday weekend

Governor Greg Abbott(KGNS)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott granted pardons and restoration of civil rights to two Texans on recommendations by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles.

The first went to Antionette La’Quitta Oliver, 32, who was arrested in Collin County for assault by contact in 2015. Oliver was sentenced to pay a $269 fine.

The other went to Samantha Jo Martinez, 37, who was arrested in Wharton County for selling alcoholic beverages to a minor in 2006. Martinez was sentenced to 1 year of deferred adjudication probation.

“As a former trial court judge, Texas Supreme Court Justice, and Attorney General, I have the utmost respect for our legal system and for the unique power to grant Texans a second chance through the gubernatorial pardon,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles for their work to reduce recidivism in our state by recommending clemency to Texans who have shown their dedication to changing their lives and serving their communities, and both these women have exhibited such qualities.”

