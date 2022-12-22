Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: East Texas hardware stores selling out of cold weather supplies

Alec James of Hardin Ace Hardware said people have waited to the last minute to prepare.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas hardware and supply stores saw a last-minute rush of customers buying items to guard against the oncoming hard freeze.

One item people were most after was in scarce supply: faucet covers. They’re a simple item but crucial in keeping faucets and pipes from freezing.

At places like Ace Hardware in Longview, customers actually lined up waiting for a delivery of 200 covers. Once arrived, the covers were sold out in two hours. Also sought were clamp lights or heat lights, which were almost as hard to find.

Alec James of Hardin Ace Hardware said people have waited to the last minute to prepare, and those who don’t get the covers should use an alternate plan of cloth covering, duct tape and plastic bags to protect faucets.

WebXtra: East Texas hardware stores selling out of cold weather supplies
