Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Boil water notice issued for Ivanhoe Land of Lakes water customers in Tyler County

(MGN)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A boil water notice has been issued for all customers of the Ivanhoe Land of Lakes water system in Tyler County.

The notice comes as a result of low water pressure.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes. Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outages
Multiple power outages affecting thousands of East Texans
Police Lights
Juvenile in critical condition after Lufkin shooting
Emmanuel Muraira
Law enforcement arrest suspect after barricade situation in Wells
Vehicle collision causes power outage, thousands affected
A two-vehicle crash occurred on US Highway 69 in Center on Thursday afternoon.
WebXtra: 1 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Central

Latest News

WebXtra: Lufkin diner holds fundraiser for boy injured in fire
Police Lights
Juvenile in critical condition after Lufkin shooting
Vehicle collision causes power outage, thousands affected
A two-vehicle crash occurred on US Highway 69 in Center on Thursday afternoon.
WebXtra: 1 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Central