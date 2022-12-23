Freezing temperatures will continue through the Christmas weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Due to the frigid air staying with us, we have First Alert Weather Days in place through early Saturday afternoon, which is when we will finally climb above the freezing mark, ending about a 45-hour stretch of staying below 32-degrees since we dipped below that mark around four o’clock Thursday afternoon.

A Hard Freeze Warning and Wind Chill Advisory remain in effect through the midday hours tomorrow to account for the bitterly cold air and dangerous wind chill values that will still be staying with us.

A batch of clouds moving overhead tonight may trap in a little bit of warmth, which would keep us a tad ‘warmer’ than last night. We are still forecasting wake-up temperatures in the middle-to-upper 10′s Saturday morning, but that sure does beat lower 10′s and single digits.

Wind chill values will stay in the single digits today before getting into the 20′s and lower 30′s by tomorrow afternoon. Even though Christmas Eve will still be a very cold day, at least we will see some slight improvement on the temperature and wind chill front due to calming winds and abundant sunshine.

Christmas morning will start with a hard freeze and wake-up temperatures in the lower 20′s before we rebound nicely to have highs in the lower-to-middle 40′s by Sunday afternoon under blue skies and ample sunshine.

In the days that follow Christmas, we will undergo a gradual warming trend as the cold air starts to retreat back to the north and east. It will still be light jacket weather, but at least we will be able to thaw out and get out of the deep freeze with highs climbing into the middle 50′s and eventually the 60′s by the middle of next week as southerly winds return to our part of the state.

By next Thursday and Friday, we will likely see 70-degree readings return. However, those warmer temperatures will come with increasing clouds and more moisture, which will yield a few rain showers entering the picture by Thursday followed by a better shot at more widespread, heavier rainfall arriving next Friday.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, tropical weather updates, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.