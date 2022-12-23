Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Friday’s Weather: Cold and windy

By Katie Vossler
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - It’s a very cold start with temperatures in the teens and even a few single digits.  Winds are gusting to 25 mph this morning, making it feel below zero.  Clear skies are expected through midday with a few clouds rolling in this afternoon.  It will only warm into the mid 20s today and will feel much colder because of the wind all day.  Winds finally diminish overnight with a mix of clouds and sun this weekend.  It will be cold for Christmas, but with less wind it will be more comfortable.  A quick warm-up is expected next week with temperatures in the 70s before the new year.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outages
Multiple power outages affecting thousands of East Texans
Emmanuel Muraira
Law enforcement arrest suspect after barricade situation in Wells
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
A two-vehicle crash occurred on US Highway 69 in Center on Thursday afternoon.
WebXtra: 1 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Central
Michael Rodriguez
Lufkin man who killed couple pleads to life in prison

Latest News

The centers are meant to help those seeking shelter from the cold.
East Texas cities open ‘warming centers’ to combat cold front
A two-vehicle crash occurred on US Highway 69 in Center on Thursday afternoon.
WebXtra: 1 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Central
Power outages
Multiple power outages affecting thousands of East Texans
WebXtra: 1 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Central