Multiple power outages affecting thousands of East Texans

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Outages reported by multiple power companies show that thousands of East Texans are already dealing with lost power.

Upshur County Rural Electric Co-op’s map shows that more than 1,300 customers in the Souls Chapel area are without power.

SWEPCO, which services Gregg County and surrounding areas, is reporting about 3,100 customers without power.

Cherokee County Electric Cooperative Association reports 1,767 customers without power.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.