Shooting outside Laredo nightclub leaves one man dead
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a nightclub shooting that left one-man dead Friday morning.
According to Laredo Police, the shooting happened at the 200 block of West Del Mar Boulevard at around 3:30 a.m.
Police say, the incident happened outside of the business and a man in his 30s died as a result of his injuries.
No word on his identity at the moment.
Laredo Police are investigating the case as a homicide.
