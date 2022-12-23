Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Vehicle collision causes power outage, thousands affected

(MGN Image)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Power companies have been working tirelessly during the severe cold front to restore power for East Texas residents, but continue to face weather-related outages all over the region.

Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative reported 1,400 outages as of 3 a.m. this morning.

SWEPCO is reporting over 1,400 outages all concentrated near Lake Cypress Springs north of Winnsboro. Another 1,600 outages were reported just west of Lufkin.

ONCOR reported over 3,000 customers without power. According to authorities, a large truck collided with a power line pole causing the outage.

The Tyler Police Department is advising citizens that Thistle is closed between Troup and Shiloh to all through traffic. There are lines down in the roadway and drivers should seek alternate routes until repairs are made.

Estimated restoration times vary per incident. Customers are advised to check their power company’s website for further updates.

