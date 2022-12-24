Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Boil water notice issued for Prairie Grove Utilities customers near Diboll

Boil water graphic/Photo credit: WDAM
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRAIRIE GROVE, Texas (KTRE) - All Prairie Grove Utilities water customers near Diboll are advised to boil all water intended for personal consumption until further notice.

Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions. The notice was issued due to a drop in pressure in the water system.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, Prairie Grove Utilities officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking or human consumption purposes. Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, Prairie Grove Utilities will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

If you have questions regarding this matter you may contact Chris Key, P.E., Operations Division Manager, Angelina & Neches River Authority at 936-632-7795 or 800-282-5634.

