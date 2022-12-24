Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Driver injured, 2 juveniles killed in single vehicle crash in Trinity

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TRINITY, Texas (KTRE) - An early morning crash in Trinity has injured one person and killed two others.

According to a report by Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace, around 4 a.m. Saturday, emergency responders were at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 94 inside the Trinity city limits. The driver was transported by air to a hospital and is listed as stable in condition. The vehicle’s other two occupants, both juveniles, succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.

Names of the victims are currently being withheld until additional family is notified, Wallace said.

