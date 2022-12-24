Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Nacogdoches’s Ryan Larson Signs with Northwestern Louisiana

(Au Concepts and Design)
By Mark Bownds
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Nacogdoches hosted a signing party Wednesday night in a restaurant in the historic downtown district. Dragons standout Ryan Larson signed to go play football for Northwestern State in Louisiana.

“Feels great.” He said, “I put on a lot of hard work and it feels like it’s really paid off and I’m excited to play at the next level.”

What was it about Northwestern that made you make the decision?

“It’s just like family over there. And I’m a very family oriented person and I really like that vibe.”

How has been a Nacogdoches Dragon prepared you to reach this point in your athletic career?

Nacogdoches really supported me all the way through it. And I’m very grateful for that. And yeah.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Juvenile in critical condition after Lufkin shooting
Officials with the Metro Richmond Zoo announced the birth of a pygmy hippo just in time for...
CUTE: Zoo welcomes baby hippopotamus just in time for Christmas
Power outages
Multiple power outages affecting thousands of East Texans
Vehicle collision causes power outage, thousands affected
Driver injured, 2 juveniles killed in single vehicle crash in Trinity

Latest News

Terry Bussey (KTRE)
Timpson’s Terry Bussey named 2022 Mr. Texas Football
Pelé was admitted on Nov. 29 for a respiratory infection. The soccer icon will be spending...
Soccer icon Pelé's health has worsened, hospital says
It was a banner day for colleges who ventured to East Texas for prime recruits; they always...
East Texas athletes sign with Baylor, Alabama, TCU
It was a banner day for colleges who ventured to East Texas for prime recruits; they always...
East Texas athletes sign with Baylor, Alabama, TCU