City of Zavalla providing cases of bottled water, working to return service

(City of Zavalla)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ZAVALLA, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Zavalla will provide cases of water Monday after 10 a.m. at City Hall.

The city asked residents to turn off their water supply at the meter to build pressure in the system. In a social media post the City of Zavalla said “this will allow us to identify if the leaks are residential or on the city side. We are having issues locating leaks due to frozen conditions, things are slowly thawing. If you are unable to turn your water off at your residence or business, please call or text the city at 9362087575 with your name and address and we will have someone turn it off for you.”

PREVIOUS: WebXtra: Zavalla prepares water system for arctic cold front

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

