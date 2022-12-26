Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
20-year-old dies in Christmas Night shooting

East 4th Street shooting
East 4th Street shooting(KCBD, Julio Iglesias)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 7:11 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are asking for the public’s help in a Christmas Day shooting investigation.

Lubbock police responded to the 2100 block of East 4th Street just before 11:45 p.m. Sunday night for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, authorities found 20-year-old Ivan Reed with serious injuries, according to a release. He was shot during “an altercation.”

Reed was taken to UMC for treatment, where he later died.

Police stated there is no threat to the public at this time.

Anyone with information on this crime should contact the Lubbock CrimeLine at (806)741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and relevant information could be eligible for a reward.

Another incident occurred at this location on Thursday of last week. A man suspected of murder was arrested at this location. He was taken into custody after a woman was found dead in the roadway South of Woodrow after a crash.

