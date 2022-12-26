Juvenile arrested for murder at Lufkin apartment complex

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Police Department reports a juvenile was arrested as a suspect in a murder that took place at Pinewood Park Apartments.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident around 7 a.m. Monday, according to police.

A gunshot victim taken to an emergency room around 1:45 a.m. died from his injuries, according to police.

Police said the victim was also a juvenile.

Police said no further information will be released in this case because the suspect is a juvenile.

