Monday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good evening, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly cloudy skies turn mostly sunny/mostly clear late this afternoon and into the evening. Those pesky clouds arrived with a front that moved into the area during the late morning hours. While temperatures this afternoon peaked in the upper 40s and low 50s, that front will make for a cooler day tomorrow. Tonight, look for mostly clear/clear skies with temperatures dropping into the mid 20s, another hard freeze is expected. With the passage of the front today, highs tomorrow will only make it into the mid and upper 40s, just a bit cooler. A few passing, thin clouds possible Tuesday, otherwise sunny skies.

For Wednesday, partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s, thus starting our streak of warmer temperatures. Our normal highs for late December/early January are in the upper 50s, and for Wednesday through the beginning of next week, it appears that highs each day will be in the 60s and 70s. Along with this warm-up will come the chance for showers and thunderstorms beginning on Thursday. Chances for rain will continue through the end of the year, with a low chance in the forecast for New Year’s Eve. As of this afternoon, there is no severe weather in the forecast for the next seven days, though we are monitoring the possibility and will keep you informed. For now, the weather story for this week will be the return to above normal temperatures to close out the month and year. Have a great evening.

