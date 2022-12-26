Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 4:25 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  We’re starting out with a few clouds and we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun through the day today.  Expect winds to be breezy at times as they turn from the southwest this morning to the northwest this afternoon behind a weak cold front.  Temperatures will reach the lower 50s ahead of the front and drop back to the 20s tonight.  Sunny skies continue through midweek with temperatures in the 40s Tuesday, but warming quickly into the 60s Wednesday.  A slight chance for rain starts Wednesday night and increases, becoming likely Thursday ahead of a cold front that will arrive at the end of the week.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Titus Smith, 34, of Lufkin
1 arrest following shooting in Lufkin nightclub parking lot
Driver injured, 2 juveniles killed in single vehicle crash in Trinity
Manhattan Fine Dining in Lufkin fed more than 500 people for free on Christmas Eve, continuing...
Lufkin restaurant continues 15-year tradition of serving community on Christmas Eve
Officials with the Metro Richmond Zoo announced the birth of a pygmy hippo just in time for...
CUTE: Zoo welcomes baby hippopotamus just in time for Christmas
Police found 5-month-old Kason Thomass in a stolen car outside Papa Johns Pizza in...
Police found kidnapped baby when they stopped to eat

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 12-26-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 12-26-22
First Alert Weather
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips 12-25-22
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
First Alert Weather
Christmas Day Weather At Your Fingertips