Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

City of Overton under boil water notice

(WVUE-Fox 8)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - The city of Overton issued a boil water notice on December 26.

City officials did not clarify what exactly was the cause of the boil water notice nor did they provide an estimated time of resolution.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and for making ice, all water should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

This is only one of many notices east Texas counties and utility companies have had to issue over the weekend due to the sudden and drastic change in weather.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juvenile arrested for murder at Lufkin apartment complex
Titus Smith, 34, of Lufkin
1 arrest following shooting in Lufkin nightclub parking lot
Driver injured, 2 juveniles killed in single vehicle crash in Trinity
Police Lights
Juvenile in critical condition after Lufkin shooting
Officials with the Metro Richmond Zoo announced the birth of a pygmy hippo just in time for...
CUTE: Zoo welcomes baby hippopotamus just in time for Christmas

Latest News

City of San Augustine issued boil water notice due to malfunction
Slocum WSC customers in Anderson County under boil water notice
Boil water notice issued for N.E.W. Water System in San Augustine
Boil water notice issued for San Augustine Rural Water System