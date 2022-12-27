City of Overton under boil water notice

OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - The city of Overton issued a boil water notice on December 26.

City officials did not clarify what exactly was the cause of the boil water notice nor did they provide an estimated time of resolution.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and for making ice, all water should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

This is only one of many notices east Texas counties and utility companies have had to issue over the weekend due to the sudden and drastic change in weather.

