Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

First Alert Weather Day issued for Thursday afternoon/evening

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day((Source: KLTV))
By Katie Vossler
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A quick warm-up will bring back spring-like temperatures to East Texas midweek and with warm temperatures, comes spring-like thunderstorms. 

Thursday outlook
Thursday outlook((Source: KLTV))

Thursday morning will start cloudy with a few areas of drizzle and light rain.  Thunderstorms will develop by afternoon in northwestern counties of East Texas and move through the region into the evening hours, coming to an end by early Friday morning.  Heavy rainfall is likely with these storms along with damaging winds and possibly some small hail.  An isolated tornado can not be ruled out. 

Futurecast
Futurecast((Source: KLTV))

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of East Texas in a marginal risk.  This is a 1 on a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the most likely chance for severe storms. 

Futurecast
Futurecast((Source: KLTV))

Stay tuned to KLTV.com and KTRE.com for the latest.

Futurecast
Futurecast((Source: KLTV))

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juvenile arrested for murder at Lufkin apartment complex
Titus Smith, 34, of Lufkin
1 arrest following shooting in Lufkin nightclub parking lot
Driver injured, 2 juveniles killed in single vehicle crash in Trinity
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Police Lights
Juvenile in critical condition after Lufkin shooting

Latest News

Solid Waste director Leroy Sparrow advises Tyler residents to recycle their holidays waste.
KLTV 6 p.m. M-F, Recurring - VOD - clipped version
New Prospect Water Supply customers in Rusk County under boil water notice
City of San Augustine issued boil water notice due to malfunction
Slocum WSC customers in Anderson County under boil water notice