Historic Wiley Hotel in Garrison damaged in arctic cold front

GARRISON, Texas (KTRE) - The arctic cold front that came through over the holiday left many pipes busted and homes and businesses damaged. The historic Wiley Hotel in Garrison was one of those places that suffered damage.

The Wiley Hotel was built in 1888, and it originally hosted railroad workers and traveling salesmen.

The hotel was to be sold and torn down in 1985, but the Garrison Heritage Society was formed, and the hotel was saved.

President of the Heritage Society Susan Provine said they now host first Friday luncheons, wedding and baby showers, and other events at the hotel.

She said one of the member’s sons came to the hotel over the weekend and discovered the busted pipes.

“We had an upstairs bathroom that faces on the North side, and one of the pipes beneath the floor there. It didn’t do any damage to the second floor, but it did to the dining room on the lower floor,” Provine said.

She said they thought the damage was worse when they first saw the dining room.

“It was quite concerning for us because it looked really bad when we first got down here, but once we got everything cleaned up, it wasn’t near as bad as we thought it would be,” Provine said.

Provine said they have already started on repairs.

“The plumbing issues have already been corrected, and we’re waiting now for the sheetrock all to be prepared, and we should be ready to go for our first Friday luncheon in January,” Provine said.

She said the money the historical society has for the repairs comes from all the luncheons and events they host at the hotel.

“So, right now, we’re okay. We can always use more money because quite frankly the expenses the last couple years, with utilities and supplies and everything, has gone up,” Provine said.

The historical society said donations are welcome as well as volunteers to help clean the dining room area before the next luncheon, which is scheduled to be hosted on Jan. 6.

