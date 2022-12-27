Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:48 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s a cold start with temperatures starting out in the 20s.  Expect lots of sunshine today with light winds, but temperatures will stay cold with afternoon highs only reaching the mid 40s.  This is the last chilly day of the forecast with south winds returning this afternoon and becoming breezy tomorrow.  This will warm temperatures into the mid to upper 60s Wednesday and the 70s Thursday.  A few showers and some drizzle will be possible Thursday morning with a line of thunderstorms likely by late Thursday.  A few lingering showers into Friday morning and then a nice, warm weekend ahead with highs near 70 degrees for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juvenile arrested for murder at Lufkin apartment complex
Titus Smith, 34, of Lufkin
1 arrest following shooting in Lufkin nightclub parking lot
Driver injured, 2 juveniles killed in single vehicle crash in Trinity
Police Lights
Juvenile in critical condition after Lufkin shooting
Officials with the Metro Richmond Zoo announced the birth of a pygmy hippo just in time for...
CUTE: Zoo welcomes baby hippopotamus just in time for Christmas

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 12-27-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 12-27-22
First Alert Weather
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips 12-26-22
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips 12-26-22
Monday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips