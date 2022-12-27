North Texas Salvation Army receives rare South African gold coins in kettle bell

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Two Salvation Army bell ringers in Grayson County received a special coin worth thousands this year.

“Most people don’t have a one ounce gold coin in their pocket,” said Lt. Michael Cain, corps officer and executive officer of the Grayson County Salvation Army.

But someone in Grayson County is the exception.

“I found a gold coin,” said Larry Crow, a kettle bell ringer.

It happened not just once but twice.

“I was kind of shocked when he told I got one,” said Nicky Underwood, a bell ringer.

The two bell ringers said they received South African Krugerrands, a coin the Salvation Army said is 22 gold karats.

They said the coins are hidden inside a folded dollar bill, so whoever the donor is remains a mystery.

“It’s always a different location,” said Cain. “It’s at a random time. We don’t know what bucket it’s going to be in or what store it’s going to be at. It’s totally random, and nobody has ever came forward.”

Lt. Michael Cain said it started six years ago with one coin, and this year it was two.

“Even in this time,” said Cain. “I mean, like, when the economy is not the best, and people are struggling with high inflation someone still out of the kindness of their hearts still does this, and it’s become a tradition, but it’s an anonymous tradition, and that makes it even more special.”

The Salvation Army said each coin is worth more than $1800.

“What gets raised stays here,” said Underwood.

“It gives us shelter, and warmth and food and things that we don’t have,” said Crow.

The rare donation sends this year’s giving to a record high of more than $124,000.

“It was great for the staff to see that and know that there is someone in this community about not only what the salvation army does but the people that we serve,” said Cain.

