Recent homicide sparks safety concerns from Laredo business owners

Recent shooting death sparks safety concerns from Laredo business owners
Recent shooting death sparks safety concerns from Laredo business owners(KGNS)
By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - While Laredo Police continue to investigate the city’s latest homicide, people who work around the alleged crime scene say more needs to be done to keep people safe in that part of town.

KGNS News was at the scene on Friday, Dec. 23 at around 3:30 a.m.

Laredo Police have identified Jesus Guadalupe Covarrubias, 37 as the prime suspect in the death of Daniel Arroyo, 32.

Arroyo’s body was found at the plaza located at the 200 block of West Del Mar Boulevard.

Luis Ibarra, a business owner who works near the area believes that there should be more security in place for other employees who work in the area.

“It worries me a lot because not only for my sister that she’s co-owner with me, but sometimes some of the other beauty bars that I see around here,” said Ibarra. “Once we finish working and its sort of late, it could be very worrying because there’s bars and then there’s other businesses mixed around. So, there should be more security guards taking care of us.”

Ibarra added that his business is cooperating with police on the investigation but feels more should be done for the plaza’s employees since many of them work late at night.

Meanwhile, police are continuing to ask the public to be on the lookout for Covarrubias.

He is wanted and is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on his location, you are asked to call Laredo Police or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

