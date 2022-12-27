Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Respiratory viruses could surge after the holidays, experts warn

Tina Sandri, CEO of Forest Hills of DC senior living facility, passes a COVID-19 informational...
Tina Sandri, CEO of Forest Hills of DC senior living facility, passes a COVID-19 informational sign while walking to her office on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Washington.(AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Public health experts fear a surge in respiratory viruses following holiday gatherings and New Year’s Eve celebrations.

They are concerned about three viruses in particular: influenza, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

Holiday gatherings provide extra opportunities for these illnesses to spread and cases surged after Thanksgiving.

Another factor is the wave of flight cancellations sweeping the country, causing large amounts of people to be stuck in crowded, stressful settings at airports.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says seasonal flu activity remains high but continues to decline across the country.

There has been a slight increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Flight Aware said Southwest Airlines canceled about 60% of its scheduled flights. (CNN, KTRK, NEW YORK STATE POLICE, TWITTER, BUFFALO AIRPORT)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juvenile arrested for murder at Lufkin apartment complex
Titus Smith, 34, of Lufkin
1 arrest following shooting in Lufkin nightclub parking lot
Driver injured, 2 juveniles killed in single vehicle crash in Trinity
Police Lights
Juvenile in critical condition after Lufkin shooting
Officials with the Metro Richmond Zoo announced the birth of a pygmy hippo just in time for...
CUTE: Zoo welcomes baby hippopotamus just in time for Christmas

Latest News

Texas car wash frozen with icicles
Air travelers stand in an enormous line Monday, December 26, 2022, at the Southwest Airlines...
Southwest under scrutiny after wave of storm cancellations
The U.S. faces a deadly winter storm.
Buffalo faces more snow after deadliest storm in decades
A traveler walks in Terminal 3 at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.
Flight canceled? Experts share some advice about what to do