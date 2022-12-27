Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Smith County Commissioners appoint County Court-at-Law 2 judge

The Smith County Commissioners Court appointed Sara Maynard to serve as the County Court-at-Law 2 judge.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 11:00 AM CST
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Commissioners Court appointed Sara Maynard to serve as the County Court-at-Law 2 judge after Judge Taylor Heaton was selected to become the 475th District Judge.

Maynard was chosen after hearing from seven candidates who wanted the job at last week’s meeting, the city announced. After two executive sessions of discussing the applicants, they decided on her in a 3-2 vote.

The other candidates included attorneys James Carter, Jeremy Coe, Sam Griffith, Trevor Rose, Laura Severt and Cheryl Wulf, according to the announcement.

Judge Heaton was appointed by Governor Greg Abbott to take over the newly created district court in Smith County on Jan. 1, 2023, for a term set to expire on Dec. 31, 2024, or until his successor is duly elected and qualified.

Maynard will take over from Heaton as the County Court-at-Law 2 judge and will serve the remainder of the unexpired term until Dec. 31, 2024.

Maynard said after law school, she opened a private practice that she managed for more than 22 years. For 15 years, she has represented children in CPS cases, “focusing, as the law requires, on the best interest of the children.”

Maynard has also served as a prosecutor in Tyler Municipal Court and has experience in estate planning, probate, civil and criminal law, she said. She currently serves as a Smith County Assistant District Attorney prosecuting juvenile cases.

She said she has a “wealth of experience and is ready to take that to a new level of service.”

