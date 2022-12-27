Tuesday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good evening, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny skies will continue through the rest of the afternoon into the evening, with clear skies expected tonight. Temperatures this evening will be in the 40s, dropping into the upper 30s overnight. Tonight will not be as cold as the last several nights. Tomorrow, partly cloudy, highs in the mid to upper 60s. It will be breezy at time, with south winds, 10-20mph. Overnight Wednesday into Thursday the chance for rain will return to the forecast.

Thursday morning will begin with cloudy skies, some fog, and areas of light rain/drizzle. Thursday will be somewhat spring-like, with highs in the low 70s and the chance for showers and thunderstorms. With that will come the low possibility for strong to severe thunderstorms Thursday afternoon. While widespread severe weather is not expected, there is potential for at least one or two stronger storms with a wind and hail threat, as well as a low tornado threat.

Showers and thunderstorms will clear out by Friday morning, leaving behind mostly cloudy skies. This weekend, temperatures will continue to be warm for this time of year, highs expected to be in the upper 60s and low 70s. There will be a chance for showers on Saturday, though the chance remains low. To start next week, a more significant rain chance for Monday, with showers and thunderstorms continuing to look likely. Right now, only a 40% chance for rain in the forecast, but I suspect we see that chance increasing the closer we get to next Monday. We’ll keep you posted. Have a great night.

