Better East Texas: Not all things get better over time

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - We’ve heard the saying that things get better with time, but there are several conditions in the US currently that are not seeing improvement over time.

The first is inflation and the impact of higher prices on all our wallets. Roughly a year and a half ago, President Biden said that inflation was expected and temporary. He was told that by so-called experts on his team. Obviously, they and he were wrong as inflation has persisted and increased. There has been no notable action on behalf of the administration to ease the pain of inflation with the exception of moving oil out of the strategic petroleum reserve.

The other condition in our country that is not improving is the crisis at the border. Time has not slowed the movement of immigrants toward our border and, in fact, it has gotten worse over time. And now the debate over the expiration of title forty-two continues. The problem is that we have laws on the books that address immigrants seeking asylum, and we just haven’t enforced them. The current approach that has been in place is cruel and is a result of politics being played instead of our laws being honored.

So, the passage of time has made these issues nothing but larger and the lack of action has practically guaranteed that they will continue to be issues moving forward. These are areas that we all feel truly helpless, so hope diminishes over time. And that is truly a shame. Let’s pray for action in 2023 and for hope to be restored.

