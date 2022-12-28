Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Better East Texas: Not all things get better over time

We’ve heard the saying that things get better with time, but there are several conditions in the US currently that are not seeing improvement over time.
By Pat Stacey
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - We’ve heard the saying that things get better with time, but there are several conditions in the US currently that are not seeing improvement over time.

The first is inflation and the impact of higher prices on all our wallets. Roughly a year and a half ago, President Biden said that inflation was expected and temporary. He was told that by so-called experts on his team. Obviously, they and he were wrong as inflation has persisted and increased. There has been no notable action on behalf of the administration to ease the pain of inflation with the exception of moving oil out of the strategic petroleum reserve.

The other condition in our country that is not improving is the crisis at the border. Time has not slowed the movement of immigrants toward our border and, in fact, it has gotten worse over time. And now the debate over the expiration of title forty-two continues. The problem is that we have laws on the books that address immigrants seeking asylum, and we just haven’t enforced them. The current approach that has been in place is cruel and is a result of politics being played instead of our laws being honored.

So, the passage of time has made these issues nothing but larger and the lack of action has practically guaranteed that they will continue to be issues moving forward. These are areas that we all feel truly helpless, so hope diminishes over time. And that is truly a shame. Let’s pray for action in 2023 and for hope to be restored.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day issued for Thursday afternoon/evening
You can hear joyful laughter in the background, encouraging the little guy to keep dancing.
Video of toddler breaking into dance while learning to walk captures hearts
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Juvenile arrested for murder at Lufkin apartment complex

Latest News

Better East Texas: Not all things get better over time
City of San Augustine asks residents to conserve water after major leak
The park is getting a new playground.
WebXtra: New playground installed at Ritchie Street Park
WebXtra: New playground installed at Ritchie Street Park