Chief deputy, constable, former election candidate applicants for Angelina County sheriff post

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Three with established law enforcement experience have submitted applications for the soon-to-be vacant position of sheriff for Angelina County.

Current Chief Deputy Mark McLin, who will be taking over the administrative duties of the sheriff’s office until a new sheriff is named, was the first applicant.

Bryan Holley, who worked in the sheriff’s office before Greg Sanches became sheriff, has also applied. Holley lost to Sanches in the Republican primary in 2020.

Pct. 1 Constable Tom Selman is the third applicant.

Sanches announced his retirement as sheriff on Dec. 6. His retirement goes into effect on Jan. 1.

Angelina County commissioners are expected to name a new sheriff by the end of January.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.