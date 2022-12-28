Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
City of San Augustine asks residents to conserve water after major leak

By Christian Terry
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - The City of San Augustine is asking residents to conserve as much water as possible after a major water leak.

According to the city, there is a 16-inch water main transmission line with a major leak in the City Lake addition. The city said they have crews on the way for the emergency repair. Currently, they are pumping as much water as they can to the towers so customers will have water until they will be required to turn the valves off feeding the 16-inch.

The city asks residents to please conserve as much water as possible and reserve some should the repair take a longer period of time and the tanks are emptied. The city was already under a boil water notice and this could extend the need to remain under one.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Juvenile arrested for murder at Lufkin apartment complex

