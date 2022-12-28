Fire at Eisenhower Marina destroys 15 boats

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Normally views from the Eisenhower Yacht Club Marina are scenic, but on the night of December 23rd, the view was frightful.

Several boats in the Marina were engulfed in flames, just after 7 in the evening.

Because Lake Texoma doesn’t have its own fire response team, multiple surrounding fire departments were dispatched, including Sherwood Shores Volunteer Fire Department’s Captain Craig Reed.

Captain Reed said, “Then we went from Cedar Hills Marina to Eisenhower Marina, which is about 50- 55 minutes by boat.”

According to Captain Reed, before his crew could reach the marina, major damage had already transpired.

He explained, “We did have one tow boat that got there prior to us... probably 35, maybe 40 minutes ahead of us, and at the time he had told me they had 15 boats on fire at that time.”

However, upon arrival, Captain Reed and the other fire fighters ran into a big problem.

Captain Reed said, “First thing we did was try to start our pumps and the pumps were frozen solid, you couldn’t move them because they were frozen.”

Captain Reed said the pumps were prepped for winter beforehand, but the condensation that produced while sitting on the water made for more issues.

He explained, “And that moisture was enough to freeze them up, so we were able to get some water coming out of the motor to pour into the pump, to thaw the ice out to where we could get the fire pumps running.”

Still, it took fire officials 4 hours to completely extinguish the flames.

Captain Reed said, “Putting out a boat is very hard because it has a fuel tank in it, that just burns the fuel and then the boat itself is made of fiber glass usually, and fiberglass is oil based, and oil burns, so putting a boat out is not just spraying water on it, you pretty much have to sink the boat to get it out.”

The fire destroyed 15 boats, including jet-skis. The Grayson County Fire Department is currently investigating the possible cause of the fire.

