Heavy rain, possibly severe weather expected Thursday

By Katie Vossler
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - A quick warm-up will bring back spring-like temperatures to East Texas midweek and with warm temperatures, comes spring-like thunderstorms.

Thursday morning will start cloudy with a few areas of drizzle and light rain.  Thunderstorms will develop by afternoon in northwestern counties of East Texas and move through the region into the evening hours, coming to an end by early Friday morning.

Heavy rainfall is likely with these storms along with damaging winds and possibly some small hail.  An isolated tornado can not be ruled out.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of East Texas in a marginal risk.  This is a 1 on a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the most likely chance for severe storms.

