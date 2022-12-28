East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s a chilly start but not near as cold as yesterday. Temperatures are starting out in the 30s, but as south winds pick up through the day, temperatures will quickly warm into the mid to upper 60s. South winds will gust to 15 and 20 mph through the evening. Partly cloudy skies become mostly cloudy late in the day and drizzle will develop overnight. Expect a few light showers early Thursday, then thunderstorms will develop late afternoon and move through during the evening hours. Some storms could become strong to severe. Rain ends by early Friday, but clouds hang on through Friday afternoon. The weekend looks warm with a mix of clouds and sun. Then, more thunderstorms to start next week.

