Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Texas authorities warn against drunken driving for New Year’s

Texas authorities warn people to drive safe, avoid drunk driving for holidays
Texas authorities warn people to drive safe, avoid drunk driving for holidays
By Brittney Hazelton and Epiphany La'Sha
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:10 AM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KSLA) - During the holiday season, families gather and drinks are common, so Texas law enforcement agencies are warning against drinking and driving.

Texas law enforcement agencies are warning the community that there will be heavy law enforcement this weekend as they look for impaired drivers from now until the New Year’s holiday.

According to Texas authorities, every seven hours and 52 minutes, someone dies on Texas roads due to drinking and driving.

Drunken drivers could lose their driver’s license, face a fine of up to $30,000, or even face jail time.

If you need to get home after having a drink, find a sober driver to take you home or get an UBER or cab.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You can hear joyful laughter in the background, encouraging the little guy to keep dancing.
Video of toddler breaking into dance while learning to walk captures hearts
Timpson’s Terry Bussey takes the kickoff return all the way back to score
Timpson’s Terry Bussey humble about Texas High School Football Player of the Year award, thanks God for talent
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
Clockwise from top: Mark McLin, Tom Selman and Bryan Holley.
Chief deputy, constable, former election candidate applicants for Angelina County sheriff post
Some homes, businesses and organizations in East Texas are experiencing plumbing nightmares as...
Plumbers respond to hundreds of burst pipe calls across East Texas following freezing temperatures

Latest News

The seven principles of Kwanzaa, unity, collective work, responsibility, purpose,...
East Texans preparing for Friday night Kwanzaa celebration in Longview
In 2009, Roussel wrote a book about his time as press secretary. He turned that into a play and...
Peter Roussel, Press Secretary for George H. W. Bush, dies after battle with cancer
Bugs May Be Back
East Texans should expect insects’ return after hard freeze
Justin's Kindness
Family donates medical equipment in memory of their son
This week organizer Ebony Dennis is preparing to host anyone who wants to come celebrate and...
East Texans preparing for Friday night Kwanzaa celebration in Longview