Timpson’s Terry Bussey Thanks God on Being Texas High School Football Player of the Year

Timpson’s Terry Bussey takes the kickoff return all the way back to score
By Mark Bownds
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TIMPSON, Texas (KTRE) - Timpson Bears star quarterback Terry Bussey was recently named Dave Campbell’s Football Texas High School Player of the year. Terry humbly thanked God for the award when asked about his thoughts on being selected.

“It’s amazing.” he said. “God got me in a position to be great. To use my talent the way he wants me to use it. I’m blessed to be here. I thank God for everything, all the talent he gave me and all the hard work and effort of people he put around me to put me in a position I am right now to win this award.”

